business Live: Nifty Tests 19,500 As Fitch Downgrades US | Titan & UPL In Focus | Closing Bell Nifty trips over 200 points, and ends around the 19,500-mark. Sensex slumps over 700 points to skid below 66,000. All sectors in the red led by PSU Banks, Metals & Auto Fitch downgrades US credit rating to AA+ from AAA. Asia skids, and European markets are down over a per cent. Mid & smallcaps fall in tandem with benchmarks Catch Nandita Khemka and YatiN Mota as they talk about the newsmakers on their radar including ITC & Kotak Mahindra BK among others only on Closing Bell.