business LIVE: Nifty snaps the winning streak | FOMC Meet | Indigo & MRF in focus | Closing Bell Indian shares declined on weaker global cues, as caution prevailed across global markets ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision later in the day. Most sectoral indices are trading in the red with Nifty Metal and Nifty IT being the worst hit. Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota discuss the newsmakers on their radar including Indigo & MRF on Closing Bell