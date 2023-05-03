English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    X

    business

    LIVE: Nifty snaps the winning streak | FOMC Meet | Indigo & MRF in focus | Closing Bell

    Indian shares declined on weaker global cues, as caution prevailed across global markets ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision later in the day. Most sectoral indices are trading in the red with Nifty Metal and Nifty IT being the worst hit. Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota discuss the newsmakers on their radar including Indigo & MRF on Closing Bell

    first published: May 3, 2023 03:36 pm

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Markets With Moneycontrol

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows