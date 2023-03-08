English
    LIVE: Nifty set for a gap-down opening? | Adani prepayment may lift the sentiment | Opening Bell

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's statement hinting at a further price hike has kept markets tizzy. Will the global headwind drag the Nifty down in trade today? Adani Group's prepayment, Ajanta Pharma's buyback plan, Bajaj Auto's potential re-rating candidate, NCLT approval for Jaypee Infratech, and Grasim Industries' Analyst Meet are on the radar. Catch Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Hemen Kapadia from KR Choksey Securities and Mayuresh Joshi from William O’Neil and Company to discuss cues and news that can impact your trading day on the Opening Bell

    first published: Mar 8, 2023 09:00 am

