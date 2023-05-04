English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    X

    business

    LIVE: Nifty, Sensex reverse early losses | RIL & Chola Fin in focus | Closing Bell

    Indian markets reversed opening losses and edged higher in trade. Metal stocks outperformed and led the rally. Strong Q4 earnings aided Indian markets as investors looked past the U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike. Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota discuss the newsmakers on their radar including Reliance Industries (RIL) and Chola Fin on the Closing Bell.

    first published: May 4, 2023 03:35 pm

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Markets With Moneycontrol

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows