business LIVE: Nifty, Sensex reverse early losses | RIL & Chola Fin in focus | Closing Bell Indian markets reversed opening losses and edged higher in trade. Metal stocks outperformed and led the rally. Strong Q4 earnings aided Indian markets as investors looked past the U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike. Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota discuss the newsmakers on their radar including Reliance Industries (RIL) and Chola Fin on the Closing Bell.