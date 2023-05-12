business LIVE: Nifty, Sensex end the week in the green; Eicher Motors & Siemens in focus | Closing Bell Indian market rebounded in the second half of the trading session, ending the week in the green. Auto Index was the top sectoral performer, while the metal index struggled in trade. Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota discuss the newsmaker on their radar including Eicher Motors, Asian Paints, Siemens & Dr Lal PathLabs.