    Live: Nifty reclaims 18,300; Divi's Lab, Balaji Amines & Suzlon in focus

    Indian markets bounced back after a subdued start caused by fears around U.S. debt ceiling crisis. Nifty reclaimed 18,300 levels intraday. IT & Metal indices stage a rally. Yatin Mota & Nandita Khemka discuss the newsmakers on their radar inlcuding Divi's Lab, Balaji Amines, Suzlon Energy & Glenmark Pharma only on Closing Bell.

    first published: May 22, 2023 03:39 pm

