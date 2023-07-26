business Live: Nifty in consolidation mode | Tata Motors to cancel DVR shares, L&T buyback nod | Fed outcome in focus Gift Nifty is hinting at a higher start for the Indian markets as the Nifty consolidates below the 19,700 mark in expiry week. On Wall Street, Dow gained for a 12th straight session, its longest winning streak since 2017 ahead of the FOMC’s interest rate decision. As the markets turn volatile what should your asset allocation strategy be? Also lots of stocks to watch out for today – both L&T and Tata Motors will react to strong quarterly show. Meanwhile, it’s an earnings heavy day as Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy’s, Cipla among others report Q1 numbers today. Catch Nandita Khemka in conversation with Brijesh Ali, Head Technical & Derivatives, Retail Research at IDBI Capital Markets and Securities and Mahesh Patil, CIO, Aditya Birla SunLife AMC