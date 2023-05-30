business Live: Nifty holds 18,600 amid volatility; Monte Carlo & Jubilant Pharmova in focus | Closing Bell Equity benchmark indices maintained their winning streak for the fourth day running on Tuesday, helped by continuous foreign fund inflows. From the Sensex pack, ITC, UltraTech Cement, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Technologies, NTPC, Titan, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro and Reliance Industries were the biggest gainers. Nestle, Tata Steel, HDFC, Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank were the laggards. In Asian markets, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower, while Seoul quoted in the green. Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota discuss the newsmakers on their radar including Monte Carlo & Jubilant Pharmova only on closing bell.