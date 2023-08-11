business Live: Nifty extends losses on hawkish RBI; Will it reverse course? HCL Tech, Hero & LIC in focus Nifty50 has managed to defend 19,500 but faced strong resistance at around 19,650 level, which is a crucial level to watch out for in coming sessions, as breaking decisively on either side on closing basis can give clear direction to the market. The index remained within previous day's range yesterday and finally closed 89 points lower at 19,543 after the MPC raised its full-year inflation forecast to 5.4% and announced incremental CRR of 10% for banks, while retaining repo rate at 6.5%. The index has been struggling to defend the 20-day moving average which is placed in the zone of 19630 – 19670. Wall street ended higher after softer than anticipated July CPI print. The Gift Nifty is hinting at a mildly positive start for the Indian market. Lots of stocks to watch out for today including Her Moto as it clocks a fourth straight quarter of margin expansion. Also in Focus will be HCL Tech, ONGC, Apollo Tyres, Nykaa and Mazagon Dock. Catch Nandita Khemka in conversation with Ajay Bagga, Market Expert and Raja Venkatraman, Co-founder - Neotrader and Trading Influencer.