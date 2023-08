business Live: Nifty ends positive; Divis Lab among gainers, Britannia among losers | Bajar Gupshup The equity indices started the week on a positive note and ended higher for the second consecutive session on August 7 with Nifty near 19,600 supported by information technology, healthcare and realty stocks. At close, the Sensex was up 232.23 points or 0.35 percent at 65,953.48, and the Nifty was up 80.30 points or 0.41 percent at 19,597.30. Amid mixed global cues, the market started in the green, while witnessing some profit booking at higher levels in the first half. But extended buying in the second half helped the indices to close near the day's high.