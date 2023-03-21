business LIVE: Nifty ends above 17,100, Sensex rises 445 points | Bajar Gupshup At close, the Sensex was up 445.73 points and the Nifty was up 17,107.50. About 1,923 shares advanced, 1,487 shares declined and 134 shares were unchanged. HDFC Life, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto and SBI Life Insurance were among the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers included HUL, Power Grid Corp, Britannia Industries, Tech Mahindra and TCS. Catch all the market highs and lows with Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol.