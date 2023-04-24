 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
LIVE: Nifty closes at 17,743; Sensex gains 401 points | Bajar Gupshup

Apr 24, 2023 / 04:13 PM IST

After a string of volatile sessions, Indian markets are back in the green thanks to the strong earnings by nifty heavyweights including Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank. Catch all the market highs and lows with Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol.

