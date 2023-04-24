English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    1 Day to go ! Watch Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 25th – 30th April | 8 pm -10 pm daily at No Cost. Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    X

    business

    LIVE: Nifty closes at 17,743; Sensex gains 401 points | Bajar Gupshup

    After a string of volatile sessions, Indian markets are back in the green thanks to the strong earnings by nifty heavyweights including Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank. Catch all the market highs and lows with Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol.

    first published: Apr 24, 2023 04:13 pm

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Bajar Gupshup

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows