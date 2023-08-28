business Live: Nifty at 2-month low; More weakness ahead? RIL AGM today | Fed’s Jackson hole speech takeaways Indian equity benchmarks clocked a fifth consecutive week of losses, with both the Nifty and Sensex ending at a two-month low on Friday. The market after negative opening remained volatile throughout session and closed six-tenth of a percent lower, continuing downtrend for second consecutive sessions. The Nifty has managed to take support at around 19,230-19,250 area on closing basis, which also coincides with previous month's low. The BSE Sensex declined 366 points to 64,887, while the Nifty50 fell 121 points to 19,266. Experts say that if the index decisively falls below 19,240, it could potentially lead the Nifty towards the 19,000 mark . This week there will be a lot of data points to digest including the Q1 GDP figures, US Q2 GDP among others. Meanwhile, markets will react to US Fed chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech where he reiterated that the fight against inflation still has a long way to go and has left the door open for further rate hikes. However, he added that the central bank will tread ‘carefully’ on further rate increases. Meanwhile, all eyes will on RIL’s 46th AGM where the company is expected to announce plans for value unlocking in the telecom and retail divisions of RIL. After the listing of Jio Financial, analysts and investors expect the conglomerate to provide some colour on the areas it wishes to venture into as a non-banking financial company. Catch Nandita Khemka in conversation with Mark Matthews, Bank Julius Baer and Rajesh Palviya, Axis Securities