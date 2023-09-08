English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    X

    announcements

    LIVE: NASDAQ down 4th day | Delhi in G20 lockdown mode | 1st UPI-ATM | Newspresso

    The Nasdaq extends losses for fourth consecutive day sagging to 1.3% as Wall Street concerns over the interest rate policy deepens. Delhi is all-set for the G20 Summit as global delegates start to arrive. Several traffic restrictions will be in place. India's First Ever UPI-ATM was launched by Hitachi Payment Services in association with NPCI at Mumbai's Global Fintech Fest. Tune in with Stacy Pereira for your daily dose of Newspresso

    first published: Sep 8, 2023 08:08 am

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Newspresso

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows