announcements LIVE: NASDAQ down 4th day | Delhi in G20 lockdown mode | 1st UPI-ATM | Newspresso The Nasdaq extends losses for fourth consecutive day sagging to 1.3% as Wall Street concerns over the interest rate policy deepens. Delhi is all-set for the G20 Summit as global delegates start to arrive. Several traffic restrictions will be in place. India's First Ever UPI-ATM was launched by Hitachi Payment Services in association with NPCI at Mumbai's Global Fintech Fest. Tune in with Stacy Pereira for your daily dose of Newspresso