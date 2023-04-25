English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS|INTEL presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES, a virtual conclave on Tuesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    X

    business

    LIVE: Midcap IT, Auto & FMCG stocks in focus| Will Nifty hold onto 17,700 Mark? | Opening Bell

    Persistent System’s Q4 show to keep midcap IT space in the limelight. Will Nestle India spring up a surprise for the FMCG basket? Welspun India’s buyback and Bajaj Auto's Q4 results are also on the radar. Catch Nickey Mirchandani in discussion with Mayuresh Joshi, Head- Equity Research India, William O’Neil and Company, and Aamar Deo Singh, Senior Vice President - Equity, Commodity & Currency at AngelOne, only on Opening Bell

    first published: Apr 25, 2023 08:48 am

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Markets With Moneycontrol

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows