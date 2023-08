business LIVE: Maruti's profits jump 2-fold, margins miss estimates | July auto sales data shows exports dwindle Maruti reports a mixed bag as profits and revenue beat estimates but margins fall short, even though EBITDA margin expanded by 200 basis points to 9.2%. Meanwhile July Auto Sales data shows that exports for most players have fallen. What could this be attributed to. Stacy Pereira speaks with Arun Agarwal, Vice President – Fundamental Research at Kotak securities to do the number crunching and decode auto sector Q1 report card for us