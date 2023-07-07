English
    Live: Markets take u-turn after hitting fresh high; Olectra Greentech & Titan in focus | Closing Bell

    Nifty cools off after hitting a new high of 19,523. Nifty slips below 19,400; Sensex slips 400 points. Mid & smallcap indices slipped over half a percent . PSU Banks, Auto, Media top gainers. FMCG & Realty among top sectoral losers. Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota discuss the newsmakers on their radar including Titan & Olectra Greentech among others only on Closing Bell.

    first published: Jul 7, 2023 03:43 pm

