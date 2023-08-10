business Live: Markets set for a negative start ahead of RBI policy decision | Opening Bell Indian equity markets are set to open lower on Thursday, following weak global cues and ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy announcement. The banking & financial services, real estate, and auto sectors will take center stage ahead of the outcome of the three-day Monetary Policy Committee meeting. The Reserve Bank of India is slated to announce its interest rate decision and provide insights into economic growth and inflation outlook on August 10. Stocks to watch out for include Zee Enterprises, Suzlon, Tata Power, V- Mart, BSE among others. Join Moneycontrol's Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Chandan Taparia Senior Vice President, Head - Derivatives & Technical Research, Motilal Oswal and Prakash Diwan—Market expert.