business LIVE: Markets remain rangebound amid volatility; L&T, DRL & Godrej Cons in focus | Closing Bell Indian shares pared early gains to trade flat as mixed earnings from key companies offset optimism from favourable U.S. inflation data. While benchmark indices remained rangebound, broader markets outperformed. Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota decode the volatility in the markets and discuss stocks on their radar including L&T, DRL, Godrej Cons and Ratnamani Metals only on the Closing Bell