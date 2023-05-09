business Live Market: Nifty & Sensex turn flat amid volatility; Mankind Pharma & UPL in focus | Closing Bell After a steady incline in the first half of the trading session, benchmark indices nosedived, erasing all gains. Financials were among the worst hit with PSB index down over 2%. Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota discuss the sudden volatility seen in today's session and newsmakers on their radar including Mankind Pharma, MGL, Zomato & UPL.