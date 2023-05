business LIVE | L&T Q4 Performance: CFO R Shankar Raman says eyeing Rs 10 lakh crore order pipeline L&T CFO R Shankar Raman speaks exclusively to Moneycontrol after the company reported its Q4 results, says L&T is keenly looking at a Rs 10 lakh crore order pipeline. He also spoke about the leadership transition after AM Naik, the non-executive chairman of the company announced that he's stepping down, and says they're on track for their 5-year strategic plan. Watch!