business Live: KFintech IPO opens | CEO Shrikant Nadella is confident of creating value for investors KFintech IPO has kicked off for subscription. Sreekanth Nadella, Managing Director and CEO of the company, spoke to Moneycontrol about the rationale behind timing of the IPO, the company’s future outlook, expansion plans and also allayed concerns about the ongoing investigations by the ED and the CBI against the erstwhile promoters, Karvy group and C Parthasarathy. Watch!