business LIVE: Julius Baer on the year ahead for markets | Will India continue to outperform? | Outlook 2023 Equity investors may not have made blockbuster returns in 2022, but India has still managed to outperform its global peers in the year gone by. However, stocks are poised to end the year on a somber note amid Fed rate hike fears and jitters over a looming recession in the US. Despite these risks, can India still manage to outperform in 2023? Moneycontrol’s Senior Consulting Editor, N Mahalakshmi catches up with Ashish Gumashta, Executive Chairman of Julius Baer to get you a sense of what to expect next year and also quizzes him on how to turn 2023 into a profitable year. Watch!