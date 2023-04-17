English
    LIVE: IT stocks in freefall post Infosys earnings | Tata Motors & HDFC Bank in focus | Closing Bell

    Weak show by Infosys in Q4 sparked a massive selloff in I.T. stocks. Infosys, Tech Mahindra & select-midcap IT names are among the biggest laggards in the session today. Nifty is trading around the 17,700-mark while Sensex plunged over 600 points intraday. Santosh Nair & Yatin Mota discuss the stocks that should be on your radar including Infosys & Tata Motors.

    first published: Apr 17, 2023 03:25 pm

