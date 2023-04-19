English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS|INTEL presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES, a virtual conclave on Tuesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    X

    business

    LIVE: IT & Bank Stocks drag Markets down | Titan, Coal India & Piramal Pharma in focus | Closing Bell

    Indian markets continue to extend the losing streak as IT stocks still weigh heavy on the market. Except for pharma and metal, all other sectors are trading in the red. Santosh Nair & Yatin Mota decode the decline seen in benchmark indices over the last three trading sessions and discuss key stocks on their radar including Titan,Coal India, Just Dial & Piramal Pharma

    first published: Apr 19, 2023 03:23 pm

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Markets With Moneycontrol

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows