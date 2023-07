business Live: Infosys shares brace for volatility post guidance shocker; HUL disappoints | RIL Q1 today Indian markets clocked a fresh record yesterday with the Nifty flirting with the 20,000 mark but ending just about 20 points short of the 20,000 mark. The GIFT Nifty this morning is hinting at a quiet start. But will the sharp guidance cut by Infosys and a likely knee jerk reaction on the IT index spoil the party on Dalal Street and delay its tryst with the magical milestone? Also HUL Q1 disappoints and street will be watching out for a barrage of numbers from the likes of RIL, JSW Steel, UltraTech Cement and the likes. Catch Nandita Khemka in conversation with Mayuresh Joshi--Head of Equity Research, William O’Neil India and Raja Venkatraman, Co-founder, Neotrader.