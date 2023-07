business LIVE : Infosys Q1 Expectations | Revenues likely to be better than peers? Earnings Express India's second biggest IT firm Infosys is expected to report a 14% growth in net profit for the first quarter this year. The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 6098 crore representing a 13.76 percent jump year on year. Catch Nandita Khemka in a preview chat with Chandra R Srikanth.