business Live: Infosys, HUL Q1 earnings today | RIL demerger ; Federal Bank, DRL, Shree Cements in focus Indian markets have maintained relentless uptrend since last Friday. Benchmarks saw a fresh record close yesterday, with the Nifty50 ending above 19,800 levels and the BSE Sensex above 67,000 mark for the first time. Consistent FII buying, and upside in banking & financial services aided the rally. The index is now less than 200 points away from the coveted 20,000 level. Big earnings to watch out for today as Infosys and HUL hand in their Q1 reportcards. Also in focus will be Federal bank as it launches its QIP and Shree Cement among others. Catch Nandita Khemka in conversation with Kaustubh Pawaskar, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas and Hemen Kapadia, KR Choksey Securities