business Live : IndusInd bank hits 52-week high on Q1 numbers, Brokerages raise price estimates | Q1 Results On July 18, 2023 the private sector lender, IndusInd Bank reported a net profit of Rs 2,124 crore for the April-June Quarter. The numbers marked a 33% jump as compared to the previous year same quarter. Catch Stacy Pereira in conversation with Mayuresh Joshi, Head of Equity Research, William O’Neil India on Moneycontrol.