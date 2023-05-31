English
    Live: Indices trade in the red, Nifty below 18,600; Patanjali & Adani Ports in focus | Closing Bell

    Indian shares fell on Wednesday after hitting five-month highs for three sessions in a row, as caution set in ahead of the US Congress's approval of the debt deal and fresh concerns about China's stuttering economic recovery weighed on the sentiment. Nine of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged losses, with the high-weightage financials falling 0.8%. India's largest state-owned lender State Bank of India Ltd lost over 2% on its record date for dividend.. Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota discuss the newsmakers on their radar including Patanjali & Adani Ports only on closing bell.

    first published: May 31, 2023 03:44 pm

