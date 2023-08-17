business Live: Indian equity markets set off for a flat start; Adani group in focus | Opening Bell Indian equity markets are set to open little changed, tracking weakness in regional peers on worries over China's economy and Wall Street on interest rate concerns. But, it remains to be seen if recovery would yet again come to the fore. Stocks to watch out for include Cipla, Religare Enterprises, Adani Power, and JSW Energy amongst others. Railway stocks will be in focus today after the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs(CCEA) decides to approve seven multi-tracking projects of Indian Railways, at Rs.32,500 crore. Join Moneycontrol's Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Chandan Taparia- Senior Vice President, Head - Derivatives & Technical Research, Motilal Oswal and Feroze Azeez, Deputy CEO, Anand Rathi private wealth.