    LIVE: Indian equity markets set for positive start tailing global cues | Opening Bell

    The Indian equity market is likely to open with marginal gains today, on July 11, as the GIFT Nifty indicates a firm start for the broader index. Stocks to be watched include Vedanta, Tata Communication Services (TCS), State Bank of India (SBI), Cyient DLM and Vadilal Industries, amongst others. Catch Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Sneha Seth, Derivatives Research Analyst, Angel One; and Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities PMS.

    first published: Jul 11, 2023 09:12 am

