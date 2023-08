business Live: Indian equity markets set for a stable opening; RIL’s AGM to weigh | Opening Bell Indian Equity Markets set for a steady start; RIL AGM and Adani Group Companies To Be In Focus. The fresh week is likely to begin on a stable note for domestic markets thanks to global cues. Fed’s hawkish stance and aggressive selling by foreign portfolio investors may weigh. Expect some volatility to creep in later in the week due to settlement of F&O monthly contracts this Thursday. Stocks to watch out for Monday’s trading session include Reliance Industries, Jio Financial Services, Adani Group companies, L&T among others. Join Nickey Mirchandani in a conversation with Prashant Sawant, Founder Catalyst Wealth and Hemang Jani—Market expert.