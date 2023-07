business Live: Indian Equity Markets Likely To Get A Muted Start; Broader Indices In Focus | Opening Bell Indian equity benchmarks likely to witness consolidation on Tuesday. Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed at fresh all-time highs for the third consecutive session on Monday, driven by strong foreign fund flows and a global equities rally. Stocks to be watched include IDFC Bank, IDFC Ltd, Bajaj Finance amongst others. In IPO Space, Senco Gold’s IPO Opens for subscription and HMA Agro Industries to be listed. Catch Moneycontrol's Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Aamar Deo Singh. Senior Vice President - Equity, Commodity & Currency at AngelOne and Sanjiv Bhasin, Director IIFL Securities.