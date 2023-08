business Live: Indian Equity Markets Expected To See Some Caution; Dip In Buying Opportunity? | Opening Bell Indian equity markets expect the market to consolidate in a range with a positive bias further into the earning season. After two days of pause, domestic equities resumed their uptrend as sentiments improved after data showed an easing in US inflation and better-than-expected China manufacturing data. Bit of caution is set for Indian equities after Fitch downgraded US credit rating and expects fiscal deterioration over next three years.