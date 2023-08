business Live: Indian equity market set for range bound session | Jio Financials to list | Opening Bell Indian Equity Markets set to open lower Indian shares set to open lower tracking Asian peers; Jio Financial listing eyed. Stocks to watch out include RIL, Titan, Jio Financial Services amongst others. Join Moneycontrol's Nickey Mirchandani in a conversation with Prashant Sawant, Founder Catalyst Wealth and Dipan Mehta—Director, Elixir Equities.