business LIVE: Indian equity benchmarks poised for a soft start; Cyient DLM to be listed | Opening Bell Indian equity markets look poised for a soft start post the record high market sessions. Stocks to be watched include Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and new listing Cyient DLM amongst others. The upcoming earnings season will play a crucial role in limiting further cuts to earnings estimates. Motilal Oswal Financial Services' institutional head talks about Q1 preview, changes in model portfolio among other things. Catch Moneycontrol's Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Prashant Shah, Co-Founder at Catalyst Wealth; and Gautam Duggad – Head of Research, Director - Institutional Equities at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.