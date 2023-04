business LIVE: HUL Q4 Results | Management Commentary & Outlook For FY24 | FMCG Q4 Earnings Review FMCG mammoth HUL delivered its Q4 results today. The company's net profit saw a jump of 13% YoY while the total sales for the quarter grew 11%. The company proposed a final dividend of Rs 22/sh subject to the approval of shareholders at the AGM. Catch Nickey Mirchandani decode HUL results with FMCG analyst Sanjay Maniyal of ICICI Direct & market expert Mayuresh Joshi from William O’Neil and Company and listen in to the management commentary & outlook for FY24 right here on Moneycontrol.