business Live: HUL Q3 Expectations | Double-Digit Revenue Growth Factored In? | Earnings Express HUL, India’s biggest FMCG company, is expected to post a double-digit revenue growth in the third quarter. However, operating margins are likely to decline year-on-year due to increasing advertising spends. Management outlook on rural demand and new products will be keenly awaited. Meanwhile, Asian Paints will also report its Q3 earnings. What should one expect? Catch this chat between Nandita Khemka and Mangalam Maloo to know more!