business LIVE: HUL Q1 volumes disappoint| Decoding the numbers & management outlook | Earnings Express HUL shares are under pressure after the FMCG giant reported a disappointing set of numbers for the first quarter. Net profit and revenue missed estimates, while volume growth came in at 3% vis-à-vis expectations of 5-6%. However, management points to improvement in consumer sentiment but says that the competitive intensity is set to increase going forward. Catch this chat between Nandita Khemka and Mangalam Maloo for a detailed analysis on the company’s performance.