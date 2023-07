business Live: Focus on Bajaj Finance and AB Sun Life Q1 earnings | Earnings Express Bajaj Finance and AB Sun Life declared their earnings on July 26, 2023 and that has put the focus on NBFC and AMC stocks. Bajaj Finance saw a strong net profit At Rs. 3,437 Cr Vs Rs. 2,596.3 Cr (YoY) up 32%. Watch this live chat on Earnings Express with Moneycontrol's Stacy Pereira & Rahul Malani, Deputy VP Fundamental Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas and Asutosh Mishra, Head - RESEARCH, INSTL Equity at Ashika stock broking.