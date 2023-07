business Live : Fed Rates peaking-out ? Where to look for superior returns | Investment Guru Jim Rogers The Federal Reserve is widely expected to be at the last leg of the rate-hike cycle. Is the worst behind for financial markets? Where to look for best returns – equity, gold, commodities? Tune in with Moneycontrol's N Mahalakshmi in conversation with the Investment Guru, Jim Rogers on what is the way forward and what to expect?