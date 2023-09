business Live: EMS IPO Opens On Sept 8 At A Price Band Of Rs 200-211 Per Share | IPO Watch EMS - deals in the business of water supply systems, wastewater scheme projects (WWSPs), electrical transmission & distribution (T&D), road and allied works. The company is planning to mop up Rs 321.24 crore via its initial public offering. This comprises of a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 146.24 crore and an offer-for-sale of 82.94 lakh shares which aggregates to Rs 175 crore. Nickey Mirchandani sits down with Ashish Tomar founder and managing director at EMS Ltd to understand their business outlook