 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosBusinessEarnings

Live: Credit Suisse more relevant than SVB crisis for equity markets |Nifty to reclaim 17,000 level?

Moneycontrol News
Mar 16, 2023 / 09:06 AM IST

The chaos of Credit Suisse is giving global markets jitters. Swiss National Bank has come in support of Credit Suisse to provide liquidity. This averts an immediate crisis for CS but larger worries remain. A Credit Suisse collapse will likely have far bigger ramifications across global banking system vs #SVB fall. Can Indian equity markets weather Bthis storm?. RK Forgings & Titagarh Wagons: Atmanirbhar Bharat' linked stocks, financials & Sona BLW amongst others in focus Catch Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Chandan Taparia from Motilal Oswal & market expert Rakesh Arora to discuss whether Nifty will reclaim the 17,000 amid global headwinds on Opening Bell

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Indianindices #stockmarketlive #stocks #video
first published: Mar 16, 2023 09:06 am