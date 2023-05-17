business LIVE: Brief pause before the rebound? | Will Nifty reclaim 18,300 Mark? | Opening Bell Will Indian markets stage a recovery after consolidation in the second half of the trading session yesterday? Bharti Airtel, Oberoi Realty, JSPL to be in focus on back of March quarter earnings. Catch Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Rajesh Palviya, Senior Vice President, Axis Securities and Jigar Mistry - Co-Founder - Buoyant Capital