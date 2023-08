business LIVE : BPCL, IOC Q1 Beat Estimates, Will HPCL Follow? | Earning Express IOC reported a standalone net profit of Rs 13,750.44 crore but a day after the results the stocks fellover 2%. Even BPCL's profits surged 55% but the street weren't enthused. Remember, back in April 2022 BPCL, IOC and HPCL froze retail petrol and diesel prices to cushion domestic consumers from rising international oil prices which led to huge losses. Have these companies managed to recoup these losses. And have falling crude oil prices brought some respite? Nickey Mirchandani speaks with Probal Sen – Senior Research analyst, Indian Oil & Gas Sector to break down OMC earnings