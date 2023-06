earnings Learn to save income tax on your savings account interest by claiming deductions under 80TTA It’s that time of the year when you bring out your calculators, Form 16 and investments done, in order to file your income tax returns. Many are unaware that the interest earned from your savings bank account is also taxable under the header ‘Income from other sources’. But you can save up to Rs 10,000 as that is exempt from tax. But how should one claim this benefit? Watch this video to find out.