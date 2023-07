business JSW Energy Q1 Results: CMD Prashant Jain on numbers, outlook & acquisitions | Earnings Express Private power producer JSW Energy reported a 47.66% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 290.35 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. It's EBITDA, however, increased 18% to Rs 1,307 crore from Rs 1,111 crore. JSW Energy's Joint MD & CEO Prashant Jain takes us through the numbers.