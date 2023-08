business Jhunjhunwala-backed Concord Biotech IPO to open on August 4, sets price band at Rs 705-741per share Backed by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's RARE Enterprises, Concord Biotech, based in Ahmedabad, is set for its second public issue on August 4th, 2023. The pharma company aims to raise Rs 1,550.59 crore by offering over 2.09 crore equity shares, accounting for 20 percent of paid-up equity, at the upper price band. This issue solely consists of an offer-for-sale (OFS) by Helix Investment Holdings Pte Limited, supported by Quadria Capital Fund LP, an Asia-focused healthcare private equity fund. Catch Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Mr. Ankur Vaid, Joint MD and CEO Mr. Lalit Sethi, CFO